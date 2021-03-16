Cibc World Markets Corp Has $45.25 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 494.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,697 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $45,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 22.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Equinix by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 80.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $4.99 on Tuesday, reaching $674.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,841. The business’s 50-day moving average is $689.45 and its 200 day moving average is $728.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 131.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

