Cibc World Markets Corp Has $65.66 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,280 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,000,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,047,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Adobe by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Adobe by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $454.82. 28,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $469.94 and a 200-day moving average of $479.70. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $218.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.