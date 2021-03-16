Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 696,951 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 267.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696,951 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $55,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,985,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 135,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

