Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 1.95% of BOK Financial worth $93,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.05. 988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.