Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,607 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $227,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $38.58 on Tuesday, reaching $2,093.02. 30,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,036. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,028.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,754.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

