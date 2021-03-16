Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 599,632 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Cigna by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 758,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,842,000 after acquiring an additional 435,956 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $245.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $247.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.