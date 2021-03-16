Cintas (CTAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $351.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

