Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,794 shares of company stock worth $1,291,433. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

