Citadel (CTL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 87.1% against the dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $188,544.60 and $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

