Citigroup Inc. Buys 89,171 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 409.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $120,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,296 shares of company stock worth $15,249,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

