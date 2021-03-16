Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,627 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 244,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

