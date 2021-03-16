Citigroup Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $173.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

