Citigroup Inc. Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Hyliion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,620,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.