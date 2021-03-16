Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,706 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 156,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 69,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

