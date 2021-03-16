Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLAR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $17.83 on Monday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $558.15 million, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. Research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 141,273 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.