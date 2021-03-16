Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 531,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,857,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,439,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $203,618.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 641,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

