Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $203,618.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 641,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

