CoinDeal Token (CDL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75.00

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $75.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.62 or 0.00658308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00070713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026104 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00035822 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

