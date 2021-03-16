Comparing IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.31 billion 8.86 $180.23 million $4.36 49.92 Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 1.26 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -6.23

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IPG Photonics and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 4 5 0 2.56 Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $230.94, suggesting a potential upside of 6.11%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.51%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 9.04% 7.76% 6.85% Applied Optoelectronics -34.83% -11.67% -6.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Applied Optoelectronics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

