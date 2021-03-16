Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $147.41 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $429.98 or 0.00761688 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $147.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000113 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,673,899 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars.

