Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 4,400 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,712,850.

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,664. The company has a market cap of C$512.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.39. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.42 and a 52 week high of C$6.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

