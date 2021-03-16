Conceal Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,671.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $18,671.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,801.78 or 0.99828690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.00396888 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00295887 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.18 or 0.00758856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00075769 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,645,622 coins and its circulating supply is 10,138,463 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

