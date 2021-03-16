Content Value Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Billion (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 27,802.5% against the US dollar. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00049692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00667040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00035559 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

