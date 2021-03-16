ContentBox Trading Up 38% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $3.82 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.10 or 0.00321824 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

