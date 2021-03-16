Contentos Price Hits $0.0314 on Top Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $91.92 million and $20.79 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contentos has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00048662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.22 or 0.00657145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026213 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035846 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,925,841,785 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

