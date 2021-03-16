ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Short Interest Update

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 11th total of 7,430,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,451,728 shares of company stock valued at $145,913,905.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,918,000.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.