Contrasting Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DENSO and Alps Alpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 1 2 1 3.00 Alps Alpine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

DENSO has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Alps Alpine pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. DENSO pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alps Alpine pays out -325.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO -2.32% -2.94% -1.83% Alps Alpine N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DENSO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DENSO and Alps Alpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $47.41 billion 1.12 $626.51 million $0.40 84.43 Alps Alpine $7.44 billion 0.39 -$36.87 million ($0.08) -357.50

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Alps Alpine. Alps Alpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DENSO beats Alps Alpine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, consisting of gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves. The company also provides hybrid and electric car drive systems, power supply and related products, and starting system parts, such as alternators and starters; electric power steering motors, control brake motors, and electric control units (ECUs); windshield wiper systems, power window motors, engine control motors, and blower fans; motor generators and lithium-ion battery packs; cockpit products, such as humanÂ-machine interface control units, meters, head-up displays, air-conditioning panels, and driver status monitors; and connected products and services, including telematics control units, electronic toll collection 2.0 on-board devices, and road-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle communication devices. In addition, it offers electronic systems, services, and platforms; vision sensors, millimeter-wave radar sensors, sonar sensors, driving-support ECUs, and sensors and ECUs for airbags; electronics products, including powertrain and body ECUs; retrofitted products, such as acceleration control devices; and microelectronic devices comprising power cards, semiconductor sensors, and application specific integrated circuit. Further, the company provides automated modules, vertical articulated and collaborative robots, IoT data servers, barcode and 2D handy terminals, and QR and RFID payment and recognition solutions. Additionally, it offers consulting and cloud services for horticultural facilities, as well as after-sale services; and in-vehicle refrigeration units. DENSO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication products. The Logistics segment offers transportation, storage, and forwarding services. Its products for the consumer and EHII (energy, healthcare, industry, and IoT) markets include TACT switches, multi-directional operating devices, rotary sensors, aspherical glass lense, PC board mount current sensors, slide potentiometers, encoders, actuators, and reactors, as well as pressure, geomagnetic, force, and humidity sensors; sensor network, environmental sensor, and power conversion modules, as well as compact printers; and remote monitoring system for logistics, worker condition monitoring systems, and ground wire automated tracking and inspection drone system. The company's products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, wireless LAN/Bluetooth combination modules, automotive and LTE modules, and engine start switches, as well as stand position, EGR valve, and current sensors; power windows, electronic parking systems, intelligent control panels, electric shifters, steering wheel modules, sound system speakers, vehicle-approaching alert systems, amplifier for in-vehicle sound systems, displays, and camera/drive recorders; and car navigation systems, premium sound speakers, smartphone app, rear seat monitors, and camera systems. It also provides information systems development, office, and financing and leasing services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

