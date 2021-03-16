Contrasting Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Eviation Aircraft alerts:

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies -38.14% -44.38% -21.93%

Volatility and Risk

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Tufin Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 4.04 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -12.72

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tufin Software Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eviation Aircraft and Tufin Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29

Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats Eviation Aircraft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy automation service that provides the real-time visibility and control needed to ensure the security and compliance of hybrid cloud environments. The company sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Eviation Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eviation Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.