Contrasting Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Fisker alerts:

62.8% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Galileo Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fisker and Galileo Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 2 6 0 2.75 Galileo Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.15%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Galileo Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23% Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fisker beats Galileo Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.