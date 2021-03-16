Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.61. 7,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.