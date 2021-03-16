Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

