CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.60.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,434. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.