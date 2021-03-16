CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup Sells 4,793 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $507,914.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,938.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $110.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78.

Get CorVel alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.