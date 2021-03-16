Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.27)-(0.23) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-678 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.84 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.27–0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $9.82 on Tuesday, hitting $271.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.72. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.79.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at $87,226,298.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,856 shares of company stock worth $63,894,135. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

