Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.21–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.5-152.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.82 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.27–0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.79.

Coupa Software stock traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.94. 1,949,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.15 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,856 shares of company stock valued at $63,894,135 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

