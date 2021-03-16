Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

