CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the February 11th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,181. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

