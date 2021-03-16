Craig Hallum Raises DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $20.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DMAC. Roth Capital began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.46.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $9.54 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

