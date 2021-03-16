Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 621,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 11th total of 925,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Crane by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Crane by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.87. 264,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.40 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $95.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

