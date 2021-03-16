Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 121.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

