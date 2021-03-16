Credit Agricole S A Has $48,000 Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Geron were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Geron by 190.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 4,606.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 961,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,006,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 905,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Geron by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,536 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $534.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.