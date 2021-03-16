Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.62.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,334 shares of company stock worth $5,721,585. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

