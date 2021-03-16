Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlas by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. Analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

