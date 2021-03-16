Credit Suisse AG Acquires 101,126 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.46% of Fortinet worth $110,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.86. 10,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,110. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $192.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

