Credit Suisse AG Acquires 12,811,262 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 655.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Discovery were worth $444,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,568,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 111,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,399,040.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Macquarie raised their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 148,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $74.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.