Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,810 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equifax were worth $122,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4,411.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.25. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

