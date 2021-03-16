Credit Suisse AG Has $211.40 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.64% of Guardant Health worth $211,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $700,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $148.28. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,422. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

