Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IWGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. IWG has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

