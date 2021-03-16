Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CR. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.26.

Shares of CR opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$181.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 145,000 shares of company stock worth $93,350.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

