Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Equities analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 927.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter valued at $281,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

